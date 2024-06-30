Sunday Puzzle: Summer movie blockbusters

On-air challenge: Summer officially arrived this past week, and summer is known for moviegoing. So today I've brought a movie puzzle. Every answer is a well-known film with a two-word title. I'll give you rhymes for the two words. You name the films. (If the title starts with "A" or "The." ignore that.)



Ex. Bad Cracks --> MAD MAX

Car Doors Sing Song Blinding Chemo Mean Look Cider Can The Mayan Spring Bedding Smashers The Thing's Reach



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Shrinidhi Rai, of Pleasanton, Calif. Think of two parts of the human body that start with the same letter of the alphabet. Drop one instance of this letter. Then rearrange the remaining letters to name a third part of the human body, which isn't near the first two. What body parts are these?

Challenge answer: Neck, nape, kneecap

Winner: Hal Babcock

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Laura Kozma, of South River, N.J. Name a famous film actor of the past (4,6). Swap the second and third letters of the first name to name a color. Change the third letter of the last name to get another color. What actor is it?

