© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing some technical difficulties with the Classical NEPM stream and are working to restore this service as soon as possible.

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Upper Valley

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:07 PM EDT
A man wearing blue crocs and a woman walk from the right to the left. In the background, a brick campus building.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press File
Students cross the campus of Dartmouth College, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Hanover, N.H.

State health officials are investigating a possible measles exposure in the Upper Valley.

Vermont and New Hampshire health officials say there are currently no confirmed cases of the measles in either state.

But New Hampshire’s public health division is looking into a report of an international traveler contracting measles shortly after visiting the town of Hanover.

Officials say the traveler could have been potentially infectious while in various public places June 20-22, including Dartmouth College’s campus. The list of locations released by the health department is below:

  • June 20-22: Dartmouth College campus, Hanover
  • June 20-22: The Hanover Inn, 2 E Wheelock St., Hanover
  • June 20, 3 p.m.: Hanover Scoops, 57 S Main St., Hanover
  • June 20-22: Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery, 30 S Main St., Hanover (one meal, unknown date and time) 
  • June 22: Dartmouth Coach Bus from Hanover to Boston Logan Airport (unknown time)

For people who were in the area on those days, and who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t previously had the measles, officials recommend monitoring for symptoms.
Those include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes several days before developing a body rash.

Officials ask that people who do feel sick to call their provider before getting treatment to help prevent possible spread of the virus.

Experts say the measles is a preventable disease, and that the vaccine for it is safe and effective.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed