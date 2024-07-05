Bystander killed in Hartford shootout, police say

An early morning shootout between two groups of people left a woman dead and a man injured, Hartford police said Friday.

Shamyria Williams, 23, of Hartford, was an innocent bystander when she was struck by gunfire while sitting inside her car near 60 Cleveland Street, police said.

“She had nothing to do with any of this,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert told reporters Friday. “Very saddening, disturbing. Shouldn’t have happened.”

Police have not released the name of the man who was injured, who they also identified as a bystander.

Boisvert said HPD had identified three persons of interest in the shooting.

Williams is Hartford’s tenth homicide victim of 2024, Boisvert said. He noted the city had been experiencing a relative lull in summer homicides, with none reported in the month of June.

“That ended last night,” he said. “Let’s hope it was just contained to the Fourth of July weekend. We’ll see.”

The department on Friday was also investigating a double shooting that took place Thursday evening on Seymour Street. In that incident, two men were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

