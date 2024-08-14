CT State Rep. Anabel Figueroa loses primary after making antisemitic remarks

Connecticut State Rep. Anabel Figueroa lost Tuesday’s Democratic primary to challenger Jonathan Jacobson.

That comes as Figueroa was accused of making antisemitic comments about her opponent during a Spanish-language interview in July.

“The Hispanic vote is going to determine on Aug. 13 who will win to represent or who will continue to represent you,” Figueroa said in a video reviewed by Connecticut Public that has since been removed from YouTube. “We cannot permit a person who is of Jewish origin, to represent our community. It’s impossible.”

The Stamford Democratic City Committee (DCC) Executive Board, which endorsed Jacobson in the primary race, issued a public call on Tuesday for Figueroa’s immediate resignation. The board stated that Figueroa was recorded “making antisemitic comments” toward Jacobson.

“The use of this blatant antisemitic and anti-democratic language is abhorrent, unacceptable, and contrary to our shared values as Democrats,” the board said, stating that Figueroa is unfit to serve in office.

Figueroa did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for an interview. She confirmed to the Connecticut Mirror that the English translation of her comments was accurate.

A post on Figueroa’s political Facebook page Tuesday evening called for “unity and respect in our community.”

“State Representative Anabel Figueroa condemns hate and division,” the statement read.

Questions about representation

Jacobson said he condemned Figueroa’s comments.

“I categorically reject any contention that just because of the color of my skin or my gender somehow makes me less qualified, or that my religion makes me less qualified to lead,” Jacobson told Connecticut Public.

In another more recent Spanish-language interview streamed on Facebook on Aug. 3, Figueroa made similar remarks challenging Jacobson’s ability to represent Black and Latino residents in Stamford because he is Jewish.

“I say this with respect. I think if this person were running to represent people from their community or if they were mixed, I think I would respect it. But in my community, we don’t have people like him, from his community,” she said in the video, according to an English translation by Connecticut Public.

Figueroa also said in the Aug. 3 video: “We’re mixed, we have a large Hispanic population, but I also have a lot of African Americans in the community that are with me, because they know, who better to represent us than someone within the same minority? But a Jewish person? Never.”

According to CT Data Collaborative, 30% of Stamford residents identify as Hispanic or Latino and 18% identify as Black. More than 40% of residents say they speak a language other than English while at home, according to 2022 U.S. Census estimates.

Latinos in Connecticut are expressing concerns about Figueroa's remarks.

Selina Policar is Stamford Pride's board secretary and is of both Latino and Jewish heritage. She says she is disheartened by Figueroa’s comments.

“To say that there isn't any sort of mixing between the Jewish community and the Latino community is dangerous rhetoric," Policar said. "I am severely disappointed in her short-sightedness and ignorance and anti-Semitic rhetoric.”

Attempts at an apology

Jacobson and his supporters gathered Tuesday outside a polling place at Stamford High School chanting, “Stop the hate,” and Figueroa approached, according to video reviewed by CT Mirror.

She attempted to apologize by saying she was making the case to keep the house seat in control of a member of a racial minority group, and was sorry if her remarks offended anyone, the Mirror reported.

Jacobson said that wasn’t an apology. Figueroa then offered an apology without conditions, after speaking with a rabbi at the demonstration.

He did not accept the apology.

“I said to her that that type of rhetoric and is harmful and it has no place in political discourse,” Jacobson said in an interview with Connecticut Public. “I believe that what we all want is to be able to come together, but that, unfortunately, a lot of harm has was done with her words.”

Jacobson, who is a lawyer and has served on the Stamford Board of Reps. in District 12 since 2016, wants voters to look past race.

“Don't judge me by the color of my skin. Don't judge me by whom I worship,” Jacobson said. “Judge me for the content and the quality of my character, and judge me on what I've done.”

