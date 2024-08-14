New Hampshire is destroying PFAS in fire-fighting foam

By the end of August, New Hampshire plans to collect and destroy 10,000 gallons of PFAS-laden foam from local fire departments.

Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (or AFFF)has long been used by fire departments, airports and the military to combat flammable liquid fires. It is linked with the increased PFAS contamination in groundwater and subsequent health issues in surrounding communities. PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” have been linked to cancer, low birth weights, and other health issues.

In New Hampshire, AFFF usage contributed to high levels of PFAS on the Seacoast, near the former Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth .

The state has contracted with Revive Environmental, an Ohio-based company that has what it calls “PFAS Annihilator” technology that can break down the chemicals. At the end of the month, New Hampshire plans to ship 10,000 gallons of AFFF to be processed at Revive’s facility in Columbus, Ohio.

In 2019, New Hampshire banned the use of AFFF and created the takeback program. PFAS-free alternative firefighting foams are now commercially available.

At a collection event in Concord Tuesday, state officials, firefighters, and Revive representatives spoke of the importance of reducing AFFF exposure and keeping PFAS out of the environment. It’s one of 10 such takeback events planned across the state this month.

“I've had this stuff stored up and no way to deal with it,” said Alan Robidas, a captain with the Concord Fire Department who dropped off his station’s stockpiled AFFF. “It's a big day for us to finally get a known carcinogen out of our fire stations altogether and move on with this.”

Revive CEO David Trueba said destroying the PFAS in AFFF is a more environmentally sound way to dispose of these materials than other alternatives, like storing PFAS in a landfill or a deep well injection site.

“Every gallon of foam collected and destroyed responsibly means you're not going to have a groundwater contamination event,” said Revive CEO David Trueba. “You're going to have healthier citizens, you're going to have cleaner drinking water.”

Currently, Ohio is the only other state also working with Revive to process its AFFF.

According to state officials, Revive uses super critical water oxidation technology to destroy PFAS.