© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Labor Day weekend. So who are the people in red marching across the Bourne Bridge?

CAI | By Eve Zuckoff
Published August 29, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
Climate activists stage dramatic protest in September, 2020 to motivate Labor Day weekend tourists.
Eve Zuckoff
Climate activists stage dramatic protest in September, 2020 to motivate Labor Day weekend tourists.

On Friday, members of an international climate and environmental movement, Extinction Rebellion, will demonstrate on the Bourne Bridge.

The point of mobilizing the “Red Rebel Brigade” locally is to raise Labor Day tourists’ awareness about how climate change will affect the Cape and Islands, according to a statement from the group.

The Red Rebels, who are silent and synchronized throughout their demonstration, plan to walk slowly back and forth across the bridge from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 pm, as drivers crawl through traffic.

Paul Scharff, who guided the so-called “Red Rebel Brigade,” told CAI in 2022 that he hopes people will take a moment to consider their message as they take in the unusual sight.

“The red is eye catching,” he said. “The red is the blood that unites us all. The red is passion. And the red is the blood that has been spilled already by extinction and other terrible things that have happened as a result of climate change.”  

It’s the fourth year the “international performance activist troupe” has travelled to the region.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Eve Zuckoff
Eve Zuckoff covers the environment and human impacts of climate change for CAI.
See stories by Eve Zuckoff