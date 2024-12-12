© 2024 New England Public Media

Biden commutes sentences for 1,500 people, the largest act of clemency in a day

By Tamara Keith
Published December 12, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST
President Biden, seen here on Dec. 10, 2024, said he plans to issue more pardons and commutations in the final weeks of his presidency.
Jim Watson
/
AFP
President Biden, seen here on Dec. 10, 2024, said he plans to issue more pardons and commutations in the final weeks of his presidency.

Updated December 12, 2024 at 12:17 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday announced he is commuting the prison sentences for nearly 1,500 people and pardoning 39 others in what the White House said was the largest act of clemency in a single day in modern presidential history.

The 1,500 people had been serving long prison sentences that would have been shorter under today's laws and practices. They had been on home confinement since the COVID pandemic and Biden said they had successfully reintegrated into their communities.

The White House released brief biographies of the 39 pardoned individuals. Most committed non-violent drug offenses in their late teens and early 20s. Many served in the U.S. military and all are active in their communities, either through church or volunteer work — including helping others with addiction recovery and navigating life after incarceration.

For example, Terence Anthony Jackson of Seattle was noted for volunteering as a barber for children in need. He works in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree, the White House said.

Michael Gary Pelletier of Augusta, Maine volunteered for his county hazmat team and grew vegetables for a local soup kitchen. Emily Good Nelson, of Indianapolis, has spoken publicly about drug use and volunteered as a counselor at a psychiatric facility, according to the White House.

It has become a recent traditional for presidents to exercise their pardon power with a flurry of pardons and commutations at the end of their time in office. Democratic lawmakers and advocates are lobbying Biden to commute the sentences of the 40 people on federal death row and use his clemency power to begin to address sentencing disparities and mass incarceration.

Biden said he plans to take more steps in his remaining weeks in the White House.

"My administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances," Biden said.

Biden is still getting criticized for his decision earlier this month to issue a blanket pardon to his son Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on gun and tax charges. It was a personal decision the White House says, made outside of the established process for determining presidential pardons and commutations.

Even before Thursday's announcement, Biden had issued more commutations than any other recent president by this point in their first term, the White House said.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
