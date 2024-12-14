Fresh Air Weekend: Jon Batiste; Artist Mickalene Thomas

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jon Batiste finds the Blues in Beethoven: Batiste re-imagines Beethoven compositions in his new album. It's "not that the original wasn't great and transcendent..." he says. "But there's also a lot of things since then that have happened."

Maureen Corrigan picks her favorite books from an 'unprecedented' 2024: This year, our Fresh Air book critic highlights alternative history, suspense, satire — and some of the most extraordinary letters ever written. Here are Maureen Corrigan's 10 best books of 2024.

Mickalene Thomas makes art that 'gives Black women their flowers': Thomas' work puts Black women front and center. "We've been supportive characters for far too long," she says. "I would describe my art as radically shifting notions of beauty by reclaiming space."

