How one Mass. therapist is helping a lot of her immigrant clients cope with this political moment

Since the year started, therapist Mayrena Guerrero has noticed her patients feeling a state of fear, uncertainty, and anxiety.

“It feels like the pandemic, like collective trauma,” she said. Many of her clients at her Massachusetts-based practice, Colorful Resilience , are immigrants.

As the Trump administration cracks down on immigration enforcement and rumors about raids or arrests swirl, immigrant communities across the country are experiencing fear, trepidation and concern. Many wonder if ICE will appear at their home, jobs, or their kids' school, Guerrero said. Some choose to stay home.

She said that when people are feeling alarmed, they need to find a sense of safety.

Guerrero shared some advice on how to cope with this moment in time and what to do to find calmness.

Stay strategically informed

It's fine to stay up to date with the news, but Guerrero advises doing it in moderation to avoid constant negative thoughts.

“You need space for relief,” Guerrero said.

Plus, it's also important to choose your trusted news sources and keep in mind that in times like this, misinformation is a constant threat.

Stay in touch with local community organizations

One way to stay in the loop is by connecting with local organizations that work with immigrants. These groups have legal and general information about what happens if you or someone you know is detained, arrested or deported. Guerrero says people should contact them and ask for available resources.

Here are some Guerrero suggests:

ACLU: Derechos de los Inmigrantes

National Immigrant Justice Center

Immigrant Legal Resource Center

Analyze your status

Guerro says collectively this moment does feel scary, but to ground that fear in reality, she recommends asking: does this or any executive order directly affect me or my loved ones because of our immigration status?

If the answer is no, “Don't lock yourself up at home because you are not in danger,” she said.



Make a plan

But if your current status puts you in danger, she says it’s important to prepare in case something were to happen.

“You need a plan. What are you going to do? Where are you gonna go? Are there any papers to sign to assign a guardian to your children?” she said. “It all depends on your status.”

Again, Guerrero said it's important to contact your local community organizations to know what to do in any situation or, if you have access, talk with an immigration lawyer.

Talk to your kids

If you have kids, it’s likely they also know what’s going on because they hear about it at school or they feel your fear.

Guerrero recommends parents shouldn't hide anything from their kids, and they should find the age-appropriate language to explain the situation. Language should be simple,clear and direct. She shared an example of talking to a 10-year-old:

“It's possible you'll see friends saying goodbye to their parents, or friends that will say goodbye to you. They need to leave the country for something they can't control.”

Stick to your routine

Sticking to routines, like regular sleeping or eating schedules, is one way to communicate a sense of calm and control to kids.

“These moments shake you up and routines make you feel calm,” explained Guerrero.

So,eat dinner together, drive them to school, and walk your dogs.

Keep up your hobbies and take care of your safe space

For Guerrero, her home is her shelter and safe space.

“The world can be falling apart out there, but I have peace at home,” she says.

To do so, she advises finding time to meditate, conscious breathing, praying, and gratitude.

She also believes in the power of writing as a way to process the moment and navigate feelings.

Guerrero says it is important to stick to your daily activities that make you feel at ease, including hobbies. She is part of a choir, plays board games, and plays guitar.

Look to the past to find resilience to endure this moment

For Guerrero, this moment in history is a “blow” to the immigrant community, but not the first or the biggest. Having left one’s country of origin and making a life in the U.S. is already considered a significant challenge many people have had to overcome.

For her, this is not the end, but another moment where it’s important to exercise that resiliency.

“And the more resilient you are, the more powerful you are,” she said. “Because the more you know yourself, the more you know what you can survive.”

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 988 hotline.

