/ Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talks with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) while attend an event to mark the 14 anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with KFF’s Larry Levitt about what he calls the biggest rollback in federal support for health coverage ever, if Congress passes President Trump’s tax and spending cut bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR