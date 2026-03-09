Saint Anselm announces its new president

Michael Lewis will take over as the next president of Saint Anselm College, the school announced Monday.

Lewis is replacing Dr. Joseph Favazza, who is retiring after leading Saint Anselm for seven years.

Lewis holds a doctorate in chemistry and began his teaching career at Saint Louis University in 2004. For the past six years, he’s served as the school’s provost.

During remarks to Saint Anselm faculty and students, he said that he was joining the school at a time of strength.

“The enrollment growth, the expansion of graduate programs, the thoughtful development of schools, the renewal of the core curriculum, and the transformational philanthropy: All of this speaks to a college that is forward looking,” he said.

Lewis praised Favazza’s leadership of the college.

Saint Anselm held a national search to find the school’s next leader. Jeb Lavelle, who chairs the board of trustees, said that the school was looking for someone “who is a strong listener, who builds deep relationships with others, and has made difficult decisions with the mission as the guide.”

Lewis said he was committed to advancing Catholic education, and that he considers the work a calling.

“We do not see faith and reason in opposition. We see them in conversation. We see them informing one another in the pursuit of truth,” he said.

Lewis and his wife Heather, who is a professor of social work, have two children. He was born in Nova Scotia.