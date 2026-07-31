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'Star Wars,' 'World of Warcraft' partner with Dungeons & Dragons in play for new audiences

WBUR | By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Art from the upcoming crossover between Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft (Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast)
Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast
Art from the upcoming crossover between Dungeons and Dragons and World of Warcraft (Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons is trying to court new and returning players this weekend at Gen Con, North America’s largest tabletop gaming convention. The brand revealed a deeper investment into classic products and new partnerships with “Star Wars” and video game titan “World of Warcraft.”

But despite its increasing cultural clout, profits for “Dungeons & Dragons” still pale in comparison to Hasbro’s other big property, the trading card game “Magic: The Gathering.” Could the new strategy change that?

Here & Now‘s James Mastromarino reports on how the 52-year-old game is evolving, and how players are responding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
James Perkins Mastromarino