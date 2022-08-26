Battle Trance, 'Green of Winter I'

Strength in unity is a guiding light for the music of tenor sax quartet Battle Trance, and their latest work "Green of Winter I" is a wind-powered, tour-de-force. Unlike a string quartet, with different parts of one musical family, group members Jeremy Viner, Patrick Breiner, Matt Nelson and Travis Laplante concentrate on a single instrument, creating a unique opportunity to explore all the sounds it contains through Laplante's compositions. From lilting chorales to surging clouds of noise, from carving different paths to converging as one unit, the group pushes its one instrument to all its extremes — revealing worlds of possibilities beneath keys and reeds.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.