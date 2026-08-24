31st Annual Bel Canto Opera

Part-time Blandford resident Eve Queler, now 95, an internationally acclaimed conductor who has guest conducted on podiums worldwide to sold-out audiences—including over 100 operas at Carnegie Hall—is the driving force behind this longstanding program now in its 31st year. This regional spectacular event will feature up-and-coming talent selected by Maestra Queler: Melanie Spector (Soprano), Catherine Wethington (Soprano), Ben Brady (Bass-Baritone), Joseph Sacchi (Tenor). Performers will sing selections from Verdi, Rossini, Mozart, Bizet, Puccini and more.