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31st Annual Bel Canto Opera

31st Annual Bel Canto Opera

Part-time Blandford resident Eve Queler, now 95, an internationally acclaimed conductor who has guest conducted on podiums worldwide to sold-out audiences—including over 100 operas at Carnegie Hall—is the driving force behind this longstanding program now in its 31st year. This regional spectacular event will feature up-and-coming talent selected by Maestra Queler: Melanie Spector (Soprano), Catherine Wethington (Soprano), Ben Brady (Bass-Baritone), Joseph Sacchi (Tenor). Performers will sing selections from Verdi, Rossini, Mozart, Bizet, Puccini and more.

The White Church
$45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blandford Historical Society
(413) 848-0108
webmaster@thewhitechurch.org
https://thewhitechurch.org/
The White Church
4 North Street
Blandford, Massachusetts 01008
(413) 848-0108
webmaster@thewhitechurch.org
https://thewhitechurch.org/