The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum presents A Reading Frederick Douglass Together Book Club, with sessions facilitated by Dr. Ousmane K. Power-Greene on October 10th and Dr. Nick Bromell on November 7th at 12:15pm. Book club materials will be available for pick up at the event and online, and sessions will be held at the Hadley Public Library at 50 Middle St, Hadley, MA 01035. Register at the ticketing link for the free book clubs, and find out more about this and other programming at www.pphmuseum.org/events.

Mass Humanities, a non-profit based in Northampton, funds free public events, readings and discussions in Massachusetts focusing on Frederick Douglass’s famed speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” Since its founding in 1974, the organization intends to create opportunities for the people of Massachusetts to transform their lives and build a more equitable commonwealth through the humanities. The life and works of Frederick Douglass continue to shape our understanding of America. A gifted orator and prescient writer, Douglass forces us to reckon with the legacy of slavery and the promises of democracy.

