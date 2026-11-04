After Hours: Roar!
After Hours: Roar!
Sharpen your claws, roar with pride, and celebrate the opening of Beasts of Legend: Animals in East Asian Art at the Worcester Art Museum. Enjoy a night out with drinks, music, and art—full event details coming soon!
Beasts of Legend explores the legacy of three iconic animals—the monkey, the tiger, and the dragon—in East Asian culture throughout history and into the present day. The exhibition will span seven centuries of art, including paintings, sculptures, puppets, textiles and works on paper.
Worcester Art Museum
Free for Members. $25 for general public. Free for College Partner students with a student ID (only applies to onsite tickets).
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Worcester Art Museum
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.Worcester, Massachusetts 01609