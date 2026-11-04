Sharpen your claws, roar with pride, and celebrate the opening of Beasts of Legend: Animals in East Asian Art at the Worcester Art Museum. Enjoy a night out with drinks, music, and art—full event details coming soon!

Beasts of Legend explores the legacy of three iconic animals—the monkey, the tiger, and the dragon—in East Asian culture throughout history and into the present day. The exhibition will span seven centuries of art, including paintings, sculptures, puppets, textiles and works on paper.