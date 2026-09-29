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America/Beautiful with Pianists Min Kwon and Jiayan Sun

America/Beautiful with Pianists Min Kwon and Jiayan Sun

Professor of Piano at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University, Min Kwon has commissioned a diverse group of more than 70 of today’s leading American composers to each compose a variation for solo piano on “America the Beautiful.” Joined on stage by pianist Jiayan Sun, Associate Chair for Performance Activities at Smith College, they will present a specially curated selection of works from the critically acclaimed project celebrating America’s 250th.

Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu