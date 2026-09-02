Amherst College Jazz Faculty Performance: Featuring Music by Sonny Rollins at The Drake

The members of the jazz faculty at Amherst College perform music of Sonny Rollins. Performers include Samirah Evans, Geoff Cunningham, Carl Clements, Darryl Harper, Jason Robinson, Claire Arenius, Joe LaCreta, David Picchi, Stephen Page, David Sporny and Bruce Diehl.

At The Drake, FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 7 PM.