Amherst College Jazz Faculty Performance: Featuring Music by Sonny Rollins at The Drake
Amherst College Jazz Faculty Performance: Featuring Music by Sonny Rollins at The Drake
The members of the jazz faculty at Amherst College perform music of Sonny Rollins. Performers include Samirah Evans, Geoff Cunningham, Carl Clements, Darryl Harper, Jason Robinson, Claire Arenius, Joe LaCreta, David Picchi, Stephen Page, David Sporny and Bruce Diehl.
At The Drake, FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 7 PM.
The Drake
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Music at Amherst Series of the Amherst College Music Department
413-542-2195
concerts@amherst.edu
The Drake
44 N Pleasant StAmherst, Massachusetts 01002
4132828498
contact@thedrakeamherst.org