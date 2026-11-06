The Andover Holiday Market is a European-style indoor and outdoor market, featuring juried artisans, specialty food producers, food to eat, a beer and wine garden, hot cocoa, cider, & coffee, live music, and kids' activities. There is a raffle with all proceeds going towards Andover Farmers Market food justice efforts and Market operations. There are photo opportunities, visits from Santa and other special guests, and more, including face painting and a community bake sale.

Make a plan to do your holiday shopping with us and spread holiday cheer.

Visit our website at www.andoverfarmersmarket.com for more information and a vendor list.

This event is inclusive and open to all. Bring your cameras as there will be lots of photo-taking opportunities.

There is free street parking and paid parking in nearby Town of Andover lots.

$2 per person/ $10 per family suggested but optional donation.

SNAP is accepted by eligible food vendors.