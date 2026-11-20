The Andover Holiday Market is back for its fourth year at South Church, Andover, on Saturday, December 5th, from 12-6. Proceeds will benefit the Andover Farmers Market operations and the Market’s food justice efforts, including support of the Village Food Hub. The Market features indoor and outdoor activities, including a juried Artisan Market with local artisans and food producers, outdoor live music, children’s activities with Sidney’s Rainbows, face painting, a beer and wine garden, fresh food, and lots of opportunities for taking holiday photos.

Andover Holiday Market activities include:

• Shop Small for Holiday Gifts at the Indoor & Outdoor Artisan and Food Market.

• Mix and Mingle at the Outdoor Beer & Wine Garden featuring Oak & Iron Brewery and Mill River Winery.

• Fuel Up at the Outdoor “Food Court” featuring seafood, fresh sandwiches, Nepali food, pizza, sweet treats, hot cocoa, and coffee, and a bake sale supporting the South Church Youth Mission Group.

• Buy raffle tickets to support food justice efforts and a chance to win items donated by vendors and local businesses in the community.

• Make ornaments with Sidney’s Rainbows and get your face painted with Lulu’s Lotus Face Paint.

• Make wreaths with Samantha’s Gardens and take pictures with Rosie the Truck. For a fee, Photos by Bella will be available to take professional photos from 12 – 4.

• Visit with Santa (12 – 3) and Olaf

• Enjoy Live Music

One of the highlights of the Andover Holiday Market is the outdoor Beer & Wine Garden and pop-up food court, anchored by Oak & Iron Brewery and Mill River Winery. Andover’s local brewery, Oak & Iron, will be serving up beer, hard seltzer, and (non-alcoholic) mulled cider. Local winery Mill River is new to the Market this season, and will have wine, winter sangria, and mulled wine. There will be hot chocolate, espresso, and coffee nearby, so enjoy a beverage and some fresh food while listening to holiday music.

The Holiday Market also includes a raffle with items from the Holiday Market vendors and the local community and will solicit donations to support the summer farmers market. In addition to raffle ticket purchases, there is a suggested $2 donation per person and/or a $10 donation per family to benefit the Andover Farmers Market.

SNAP Match is also available at the Holiday Market with eligible packaged food vendors.

The Market promises heating lamps, holiday lights, and a festive environment and invites everyone to bundle up, spread some cheer, and give back to our local community. The team recognizes that the Market falls on the first night of Hanukkah and will be including Hanukkah-themed activities and music in the celebration. For additional information, including the schedule, music schedule, and vendor information, visit www.andoverfarmersmarket.com or Andover Farmers Market’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

There is free street parking and parking in nearby Town of Andover parking lots.

