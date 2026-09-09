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Artists-In-Residence Artist Talk

Artists-In-Residence Artist Talk

Join us for an evening of conversation and light bites to close out the residency of The Umbrella Arts' 2025/26 Artists-In-Residence with a talk from residents Katie Fee, Sayako Hiroi, and Ivo Makianich. Showcasing a selection of work from our 2025/26 Artists-in-Residence cohort, the accompanying exhibition, In Residence, explores the development of their artistic processes over the past year, examining what takes shape when you have the ability to provide your art practice a home. Light pastries will be provided.

Umbrella Arts
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Umbrella Arts
9783710820
cbellanger@theumbrellaarts.org
https://theumbrellaarts.org/
Umbrella Arts
40 Stow Street
Concord, Massachusetts 01742
9783710820
cbellanger@theumbrellaarts.org
https://theumbrellaarts.org/