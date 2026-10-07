Arts Afield: New Site Specific Artworks at the MacLeish Field Station

Join Arts Afield to celebrate new art installations by Rita Leduc and Gina Siepel. A guided tour with the artists will begin from the parking lot at 1:30 p.m. At approximately 3:30 p.m., we will return and gather at the Bechtel Environmental Classroom for a reception and discussion between Gina, Rita, and artist and writer Andrew S. Yang. The event is free and open to the public, and you are welcome to join us for all or part of the day’s events.