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Bandwagon Summer Series: Las Guaracheras

Bandwagon Summer Series: Las Guaracheras

Las Guaracheras is a dynamic all-female Latin music sextet from Cali, Colombia, delivering an electrifying blend of salsa, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and contemporary jazz influences. Formed in 2017, the group is redefining salsa while centering a powerful message of women’s visibility and empowerment in Latin music.

Rooted in Cali—often called a global capital of salsa—the ensemble draws on deep tradition while pushing the genre forward with bold, modern expression. Their signature sound features percussion, piano, bass, vocals, and vibraphone, creating a rich, layered musical landscape. Known for their improvisational energy, each performance becomes a living exchange between musicians, with space for individual voice and collective drive.

Through original compositions and inventive arrangements, Las Guaracheras share stories of resilience, identity, and joy, earning acclaim across festivals and tours throughout Latin America and North America. Join us for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, power, and celebration.

Part of the Bandwagon Summer Series, a family-friendly outdoor performance series across southern Vermont.

Cooper Field
$24-28
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Las Guaracheras
lasguaracheras@gmail.com
https://lasguaracheras.com/
Cooper Field
41 Sand Hill Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org