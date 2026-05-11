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Book sale to benefit western Mass.. food banks, survival centers and refugees.

Book sale to benefit western Mass.. food banks, survival centers and refugees.

Schoen Books and the Jewish historical society are sponsoring a book sale to benefit local food banks, survival centers and refugees.
History books, Literature and Judaica
Sunday May 17th
10 to 3
At the old firehouse
7 sugarloaf street
South Deerfield ma
For further information
Ken@schoenbooks.com

Schoen Books and the Jewish Historical Society
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Schoen Books and the Jewish Historical Society
7 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield , Massachusetts
Ken@schoenbooks.com
https://schoenbooks.com/