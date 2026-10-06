Brunch Celebration on River Run Farm

In 2025 Berkshire Community Land Trust closed on River Run Farm, and this spring the farm became the official home of leaseholder/farm owners Off the Shelf Farm. Check out the chickens, explore Jane's Way, and walk a loop that will explore grazing areas. We'll enjoy farm-fresh egg and sausage sandwiches from Alex Chisolm and Off the Shelf Farm, plus pastries by Hanna Jensen of Reaping Beauty, with a beverage menu including mimosas and non-alcoholic options. Live music will be provided by Maggie McRae and Aldo Lavaggi.

A short program will include remarks from Schumacher Center for New Economic Executive Director Susan Witt. Anna Houston (Off the Shelf Farm), Will Conklin (Greenagers, SkyView Farm), and MA State Senator Paul Mark will also speak. The program will sketch the history of the project, current status, and the future of the Farmsteads for Farmers initiave.

This is a ticketed event, but is free for farmers. Registration required.

The event will take place outside, dress for outdoors with footwear appropriate for the fields. The event will take place rain or shine.