Candlelight Carol Service

Sunday, December 20, 4 pm

There isn’t a better way to start Christmas week than at Central’s inspiring, music-filled, and candlelit Carol Service, an East Side tradition and highlight of the Christmas season. You will hear the story of Jesus’ birth unfold in scripture and song, sung by the Central Congregational Church Choir and Children’s Choir – accompanied by harp, cello, and organ – and conducted by Patrick Aiken, Organist and Choirmaster

Afterwards, please stay for Central’s elegant Silver Tea in the festively decorated Chapel Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public - and complies with accessibility guidelines.

Central Congregational Church

296 Angell Street

Providence, RI 02906

401-331-1960

www.centralchurch.us

Directions and Parking: https://www.centralchurch.us/directions/

