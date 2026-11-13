Candlelight Carol Service
Candlelight Carol Service
Candlelight Carol Service
Sunday, December 20, 4 pm
There isn’t a better way to start Christmas week than at Central’s inspiring, music-filled, and candlelit Carol Service, an East Side tradition and highlight of the Christmas season. You will hear the story of Jesus’ birth unfold in scripture and song, sung by the Central Congregational Church Choir and Children’s Choir – accompanied by harp, cello, and organ – and conducted by Patrick Aiken, Organist and Choirmaster
Afterwards, please stay for Central’s elegant Silver Tea in the festively decorated Chapel Hall.
The concert is free and open to the public - and complies with accessibility guidelines.
Central Congregational Church
296 Angell Street
Providence, RI 02906
401-331-1960
www.centralchurch.us
Directions and Parking: https://www.centralchurch.us/directions/