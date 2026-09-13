Carol's Jazz Night: The Valley Jazz Divas A CitySpace Fundraiser

Carol’s Jazz Night Presents: The Valley Jazz Divas, A CitySpace Fundraiser

October 8, 7pm

Join the Jazz Divas for their first show in years as they perform together for one night only to support CitySpace and it’s mission to restore the Old Town Hall.

The Valley Jazz Divas, Jill Connolly, Carol Abbe Smith and Barbara Weene performed together for over a decade in and around the Valley. This will be their first performance together in over a decade. Their repertoire consists of jazz standards, blues and bebop backed by some of the areas finest musicians. They have performed at festivals and clubs throughout the Pioneer Valley. Over and above their combined and solo music careers they lead busy lives. Jill is a voiceover specialist (jillconnolly.com) Barbara is owner of Visage Salon (visagebarbaraween.com) and Carol is part owner of Delap Real Estate (delaprealestate.com). For this special encore performance the Divas will be joined by Dylan Walter on piano and Wes Brown on bass.

This performance is sponsored in-part by Delap Real Estate.