© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carving Out Your Story

Carving Out Your Story

Award-winning facilitators/storytellers Karen Chace and Andrea Lovett will use prompts and interesting activities to guide you through the process of finding those story jewels that deserve to be remembered.

Andrea is a coach for The Academy of Music's Valley Voices Story Slam. Find more about their work here: nestorytelling.org and storybug.net

To register please email csieh@holyokelibrary.org or call 413-420-8106.

Holyoke Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Holyoke Public Library
4134208101
Holyoke Public Library
Holyoke Public Library
250 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
4134208101
http://www.holyokelibrary.org/index.asp