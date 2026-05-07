Carving Out Your Story
Carving Out Your Story
Award-winning facilitators/storytellers Karen Chace and Andrea Lovett will use prompts and interesting activities to guide you through the process of finding those story jewels that deserve to be remembered.
Andrea is a coach for The Academy of Music's Valley Voices Story Slam. Find more about their work here: nestorytelling.org and storybug.net
To register please email csieh@holyokelibrary.org or call 413-420-8106.
Holyoke Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Holyoke Public Library
4134208101
Holyoke Public Library
250 Chestnut St.Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
4134208101