The Christina's House 14th Annual Gala is a fundraiser event that includes a social hour with hors d'oeuvres & auction viewing, live entertainment, a gift card tree, an elegant 3-course dinner and dancing. The evening program features live speakers, one who is a current program participant. Christina's house is a program in Springfield, MA which provides a home with education, hope and healing for women and children who are homeless, or near homelessness through love and faith.

Our annual gala is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We need funding to continue serving families who need a "hand up", not a 'hand-out" in their difficult circumstances. We invite you to join us for this fabulous event!

Cost is $150/ticket or $1500/table and attire is formal (semi-formal is acceptable!)