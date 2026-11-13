Christmas At Central - Holiday Bazaar
Christmas At Central - Holiday Bazaar
Christmas At Central - Holiday Bazaar
Sunday, December 6, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Gifts! Sweets! Holiday Décor! Christmas at Central is a one-stop-shopping mecca for all of your holiday needs:
• Artisan jewelry
• Blind Date with a Book
• Collectibles, antiques, and flea-market finds
• Gift baskets
• Handcrafted wreaths and décor
• Handmade crafts
• Homemade baked goods
Shop ‘til you drop and then enjoy a homemade lunch in Central’s cozy Fireplace Room.
The event is free and open to the public - and complies with accessibility guidelines.
Central Congregational Church
296 Angell Street (use Diman Place entrance)
Providence, RI 02906
401-331-1960
www.centralchurch.us
Directions and Parking: https://www.centralchurch.us/directions/
Central Congregational Church
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Central Congregational Church
4013311960
yardsale@centralchurch.us
Central Congregational Church
296 Angell StreetProvidence, Rhode Island 02906
4013311960
yardsale@centralchurch.us