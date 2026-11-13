Christmas At Central - Holiday Bazaar

Sunday, December 6, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Gifts! Sweets! Holiday Décor! Christmas at Central is a one-stop-shopping mecca for all of your holiday needs:

• Artisan jewelry

• Blind Date with a Book

• Collectibles, antiques, and flea-market finds

• Gift baskets

• Handcrafted wreaths and décor

• Handmade crafts

• Homemade baked goods

Shop ‘til you drop and then enjoy a homemade lunch in Central’s cozy Fireplace Room.

The event is free and open to the public - and complies with accessibility guidelines.

Central Congregational Church

296 Angell Street (use Diman Place entrance)

Providence, RI 02906

401-331-1960

www.centralchurch.us

Directions and Parking: https://www.centralchurch.us/directions/