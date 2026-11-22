Lakeport Opera House is thrilled to invite you to a Holiday Showcase where fairytale characters, a captivating sing-along, and holiday joy come together for a festive experience. A portion of proceeds is donated to the Lakes Region Children's Auction.

What Awaits You: Local performers bring Princesses, Superheroes, Fairytale Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus to life in a festive holiday sing-along show! Sing along to holiday classics and favorite Disney songs, meet the characters, and capture photos along the way. Kids can dance with their favorite characters during a mini dance party in the center of the theatre, then join them on Lakeport Opera House’s historic stage for a special holiday song!

Meet and Greet: Make memories as you meet the Characters while capturing the magic with photo opportunities.

Festive Attire Welcome: Feel free to dress in your holiday best or as your favorite characters, adding an extra dash of joy to the celebration.

The Lounge: Enjoy Holiday themed adult cocktails and children's beverages, hot cocoa, concession snacks and make a Smores at our Smores Bar- all for purchase in a festive atmosphere.

Who is Invited: All age children and adults are welcome as we kick off the holiday season with an enchanted afternoon. Everyone needs a ticket to enter.

Secure Your Seats: They are limited and we always sell out of this event!

Doors and Bar open at 2:00PM, Show starts at 3:00PM. No outside food or drink allowed.