Thursday, December 3, 2026 | 6–9 pm

CitySpace at Old Town Hall, 43 Main Street, Easthampton

Celebrate 20 years of CitySpace at Future Forward, a one-night-only, pull-out-all-the-stops celebration of Old Town Hall’s past, present, and very big future.

Expect delectable food, music by DJ Bex Taylor, the incomparable Dame Judi Denchers as emcee, live entertainment, fabulous auction items, raffles, surprises, and plenty of reasons to raise a glass. We’re celebrating two decades of artists, performances, wild ideas, community, and the people who helped transform a historic building into a place where magical and creative things happen.

Twenty years deserves a party. This is that party.