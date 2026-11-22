Secret Planet x CitySpace Present: Mehrnam Rastegari

With DJ Dakkan

November 22

Doors and DJ at 6pm, Music 7pm

“Mehrnam Rastegari is a New York-based master of the traditional Persian spike fiddle, the kamancheh.”- WNYC

NYC-based Persian musician Mehrnam Rastegari is a master Kamancheh player, singer, violinist, and award-winning composer who tears through boundaries between tradition and modern sound. She fuses Persian microtonal music with rock, psych, and fusion, creating performances that hit hard and linger.

Her international stage credits include the Bill Gates Goalkeepers 2024 event with Grammy winner Jon Batiste, WOMEX, GlobalFest, Pitchfork Music Festival, Le Guess Who?, and performances at the United Nations. Rastegari has scored over 10 films, winning “Best Original Score” at the Melbourne City Independent Film Awards.