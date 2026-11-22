CitySpace & Secret Planet Present: Mehrnam Rastegari
CitySpace & Secret Planet Present: Mehrnam Rastegari
Secret Planet x CitySpace Present: Mehrnam Rastegari
With DJ Dakkan
November 22
Doors and DJ at 6pm, Music 7pm
“Mehrnam Rastegari is a New York-based master of the traditional Persian spike fiddle, the kamancheh.”- WNYC
NYC-based Persian musician Mehrnam Rastegari is a master Kamancheh player, singer, violinist, and award-winning composer who tears through boundaries between tradition and modern sound. She fuses Persian microtonal music with rock, psych, and fusion, creating performances that hit hard and linger.
Her international stage credits include the Bill Gates Goalkeepers 2024 event with Grammy winner Jon Batiste, WOMEX, GlobalFest, Pitchfork Music Festival, Le Guess Who?, and performances at the United Nations. Rastegari has scored over 10 films, winning “Best Original Score” at the Melbourne City Independent Film Awards.