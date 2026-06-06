CitySpace Bluegrass: Pickers, Singers, & Strummers
CitySpace Bluegrass: Pickers, Singers, & Strummers
Join bluegrass musician David Clark Carroll and CitySpace for a fun, open bluegrass jam! Bring your instruments and your favorite tunes — from Bill Monroe to the Stanley Brothers and beyond. Held every first Saturday of the month during Art Walk Easthampton, this monthly jam brings the community together for music, connection, and good old-fashioned fun.
All are welcome. Free to join. All ages.
CitySpace
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com