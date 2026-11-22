CitySpace Presents: Mind Left Body
CitySpace Presents: Mind Left Body
Mind Left Body & CitySpace Present: Back on the Bus at CitySpace
November 28| Doors 7pm, Show 8pm
The performance will feature immersive lighting visualizations by ThreeThinx by the MORPH Collective; a special screening of community submitted video produced by Easthampton Film Festival; and a mini pop-up market featuring local artists.
21+ w/valid ID
This show is standing room only— please reach out if you have accessibility needs.
Mind Left Body: 1976— Back on the Bus at CitySpace, the show explores the Dead’s return to the road after their 20 month hiatus.
CitySpace
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com