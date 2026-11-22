Mind Left Body & CitySpace Present: Back on the Bus at CitySpace

November 28| Doors 7pm, Show 8pm

The performance will feature immersive lighting visualizations by ThreeThinx by the MORPH Collective; a special screening of community submitted video produced by Easthampton Film Festival; and a mini pop-up market featuring local artists.

21+ w/valid ID

This show is standing room only— please reach out if you have accessibility needs.

Mind Left Body: 1976— Back on the Bus at CitySpace, the show explores the Dead’s return to the road after their 20 month hiatus.