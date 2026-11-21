CitySpace Presents: Quarters in the Water
CitySpace Presents: Quarters in the Water
Quarters in the Water, November 21
Pay it Forward 2026
In Quarters in the Water, Devi Badea invites the audience to come to her 5th (year of transition) Birthday Party. Filled with music, stand up, sketches, and maybe even videos she will recount her transition and how it has reshaped her relationship with her late mother.
This performance is on November 20 and November 21
Devi Badea
Devi Badea is an emerging theatre artist from Chicopee, MA. Her interests lay in the gaps between nightlife, music, and theater. Her involvement with the cohort is one she wears with pride.
CitySpace
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com