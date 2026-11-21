Quarters in the Water, November 21

Pay it Forward 2026

In Quarters in the Water, Devi Badea invites the audience to come to her 5th (year of transition) Birthday Party. Filled with music, stand up, sketches, and maybe even videos she will recount her transition and how it has reshaped her relationship with her late mother.

This performance is on November 20 and November 21

Devi Badea

Devi Badea is an emerging theatre artist from Chicopee, MA. Her interests lay in the gaps between nightlife, music, and theater. Her involvement with the cohort is one she wears with pride.