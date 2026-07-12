CitySpace Presents: The Van Gogh Shogh

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 7:30pm

In The Van Gogh Shogh Donna Oblongata invites audiences to step into a frame of barely controlled chaos alongside the maestro himself, now recast as a bewildered food courier who has stumbled into his own immersive afterlife.

One part sip ‘n’ paint, one part karaoke and one-part Sotheby’s, The Van Gogh Shogh is a deranged and subversive solo trip through the great painter’s legacy with four protegees plucked from the audience to reproduce one of his most famous works under his tutelage, live on stage. Exploring the value of art and the meaning of success, accompanied by a 1980s power ballad, the Van Gogh Shogh is a wildly original theatrical experience that combines comedy, audience participation, and some smart commentary amplified by the subversively inventive twist at the end.

Donna Oblongata is an award-winning performer, writer and social practice artist whose work has been called "brimming with compassion and monstrously funny" (Play on Milwaukee). She's a recipient of the 2025 Leeway Transformation Award and the 2024 Foundation for Contemporary Arts Creative Research Award. She has also been supported by residencies at MacDowell, the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, the Studios of Key West, and a Visiting Artist Fellowship at College of the Atlantic. Her work has been seen in theaters, music venues, squats, basements, galleries, and community spaces around the world for over 20 years. Her immersive installation Privy Privy (a collaboration with Patrick Costello) debuted at Cannonball in 2023 and went on to SXSW, Miami Art Week, and 601 ArtSpace in New York. The piece was called "weird and wonderful" by The Art Newspaper and named one of the Best Immersive Experiences of SXSW 2025 by No Proscenium and "one of Miami Art Week's most memorable exhibits" by OutSFL. In 2024, her protest art in support of Gaza was acquired by the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. Most recently, she her solo clown show, The Van Gogh Shogh, ran in London and Amsterdam, where it earned critical acclaim, being called “A fascinating and uproariously good time…side-splittingly funny” by Adventures in Theatreland. This summer, the show will be presented for a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.