Join in for a volunteer drop-in session on November 8, 2026 from 10 AM-1pm. We’ll be drinking coffee, eating bagels, and spiffing up Old Town Hall. Learn about how you can tap into CitySpace's events and family! If you are interested in checking out the venue or learning more about CitySpace opportunities, this is a good time to stop by and check it out plus meet some new friends.

Curious about event production? You can also learn about our new lighting system and hear how to get involved with paid tech gigs, including running sound and lights.