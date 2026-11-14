Song becomes theater as Yael Rasooly explores French chansons and Weimar cabaret, including music by Kurt Weill and tributes to Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich. Close Encounters With Music presents her series debut, “Come to the Cabaret! Paris and Weimar Berlin,” with Daniel Rein, piano, and Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen. Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4 p.m., Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle Street, Great Barrington. Tickets $35 and $60, plus processing fees; cewm.org or 413-528-0100.

