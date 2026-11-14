Close Encounters With Music: French chanson and Weimar cabaret at the Mahaiwe
Close Encounters With Music: French chanson and Weimar cabaret at the Mahaiwe
Song becomes theater as Yael Rasooly explores French chansons and Weimar cabaret, including music by Kurt Weill and tributes to Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich. Close Encounters With Music presents her series debut, “Come to the Cabaret! Paris and Weimar Berlin,” with Daniel Rein, piano, and Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen. Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4 p.m., Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle Street, Great Barrington. Tickets $35 and $60, plus processing fees; cewm.org or 413-528-0100.
The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
35-60
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Close Encounters With Music
9173920969
info@cewm.org
Artist Group Info
Yael Rasooly
caitlin@cewm.org
The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center