Community Day and Fall Celebration at the Mead Art Museum

You’re invited to the Mead for an all-ages event in honor of the newest exhibition at the Mead. Remittance explores the multifaceted impact of sending money across borders and back home through a selection of contemporary artworks. Together the artworks invite viewers to reflect on themes of resilience, displacement, and interdependence, while considering their global implications. Remittance offers a poignant meditation on the bonds that connect people across time, borders, and generations.

Join the Mead team and partners from the Jones Library Kids Room, along with presenting artists Keith Tallett, Victoria Grace Canby, and guest curator Trisha Lagaso Goldberg, for a convening with art-making, food, reading, and music. Keith Tallet will lead a hands-on artmaking workshop at 2pm and again at 3pm, while Victoria Grace Canby will host a Coyote Storytime in the exhibition at 3pm.

More details are available in the registration form. Registration is highly encouraged but not mandatory.

