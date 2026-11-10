Cottage St Open Studios will be held on Dec 5, 6 and 12.*. (*I didn't see how to put those three dates into the event date. If someone could help with that, I'd appreciate it.

EASTHAMPTON, MA: More than 30 artists and creative businesses open their doors this December for

a holiday tradition that has connected the Pioneer Valley with its creative community since 1986.

Cottage Street Studios is home to a vibrant community of established and emerging artists and makers.

For 4 decades, our historic mill building has served as both a creative workspace and a welcoming

destination for art lovers in the Pioneer Valley and beyond.

During Open Studios, visitors are invited to step inside working studios and see behind the scenes - where

the ideas take shape, materials are transformed, and finished works come to life. Guests can meet the

artists, learn about their processes, and discover original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, jewelry,

textiles, and furniture and more. New creative businesses in the building add to the mix, reflecting the

evolving character of this artistic community.

NEW THIS YEAR: A Holiday Market Celebrating the Art of Books: Brand new Cottage Street tenant,

Massachusetts Center for the Book, will be hosting a Book Arts & Publishers Holiday market on Saturday

Dec 5 from 1-6 pm. Independent book publishers and book artists will be on hand. (Suite 307)

Our Open Studios event offers a chance to experience not just the work artists produce, but

the people, ideas and creative sprit that make this community unique. And of course - to find beautiful,

one of a kind gifts for yourself, friends and family.