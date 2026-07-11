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Curator Tour: Art and the American Revolution

Curator Tour: Art and the American Revolution

Explore how American art has shaped our perceptions of the nation’s history, identity, and heroes on a special tour of the Worcester Art Museum’s new American Art Galleries, led by Karen Sherry, Curator of American Art. In commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, dive into the stories and sometimes-surprising connections between art and the American Revolution and its legacy.

Space is limited. Advance registration highly recommended.

Worcester Art Museum
Free for Members, $5 plus admission for general public
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Worcester Art Museum

Artist Group Info

adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609