Curators’ Tour of the Newly-Reinstalled Galleries at the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum
Curators’ Tour of the Newly-Reinstalled Galleries at the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum
Join curators Kendra Weisbin and Emily Wood for a tour of the Museum’s beautifully renovated galleries, newly reinstalled in time for our 150th anniversary this November. Hear from the curators about the process of bringing this new space to life and see inspiring art from around the globe, including rarely-displayed works from the collection as well as exciting new acquisitions.
Free and open to the public. Space is limited; first come, first served.
Accommodation contact: Maura Brennan, mbrennan@mtholyoke.edu
Mount Holyoke College Art Museum
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Holyoke College Art Museum
413-538--2245
artmuseum@mtholyoke.edu
Mount Holyoke College Art Museum
13 Lower Lake RoadSouth Hadley, Massachusetts 01075
413-538-2245
ealvord@mtholyoke.edu