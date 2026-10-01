Curators’ Tour of the Newly-Reinstalled Galleries at the Mount Holyoke College Art Museum

Join curators Kendra Weisbin and Emily Wood for a tour of the Museum’s beautifully renovated galleries, newly reinstalled in time for our 150th anniversary this November. Hear from the curators about the process of bringing this new space to life and see inspiring art from around the globe, including rarely-displayed works from the collection as well as exciting new acquisitions.

Free and open to the public. Space is limited; first come, first served.

Accommodation contact: Maura Brennan, mbrennan@mtholyoke.edu