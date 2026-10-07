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DAVID SPORNY Celebrates 30 years Amherst Jazz Orchestra (AJO)

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DAVID SPORNY Celebrates 30 years Amherst Jazz Orchestra (AJO)

Celebrating the 30th anniversary season of the Amherst Jazz Orchestra (AJO), which began performing in 1996 in the venue below The Drake, at what was then called the Amherst Brewery. The Amherst Jazz Orchestra performs compositions and arrangements written for the AJO, including arrangements by Amherst College Instrumental instructor Dave Sporny. Performers include Dave Sporny, Bruce Diehl, Geoff Cunningham, Dick Poccia, Bob Ferrier and Rob Faulkner. Doors open at 6:30 PM. FREE ADMISSION General Admission (Seated) -

The Drake
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Amherst College Music Department
413-542-2195
concerts@amherst.edu
The Drake
44 N Pleasant St
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
4132828498
contact@thedrakeamherst.org
https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/