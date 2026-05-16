Declaring Independence: Then & Now

Declaring Independence: Then and Now

Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 1:00-2:00pm

First Parish of Sudbury | 327 Concord Road

FREE ADMISSION (no registration required)

The Sudbury Historical Society (SHS)—in partnership with Freedom's Way National Heritage Area—will present Declaring Independence: Then and Now: an award-winning performance that brings the words and ideas of 1776 to life through readings of the Declaration of Independence and first-person perspectives by reenactors.

Tailored to Sudbury and presented on the site where the Declaration of Independence was originally read to its inhabitants, this thought-provoking program depicts how communities in Massachusetts debated the idea of independence from Great Britain. We invite the audience to reflect on what independence meant then and means now.

The performance will take place on Sudbury 250 Day: a town-wide celebration in historic town center on May 16th from 10:00-3:00 pm. Enjoy militia reenactments, colonial music, a Town Crier, historic tours, food trucks, and the Knox Cannon firing, and much more.

For a full schedule of events and parking, visit: sudbury.ma.us/250.