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Digital Music Production Workshop

Digital Music Production Workshop

Join local music producer Monte Montero to learn the basics of home studio setup, recording, and creating compositions using digital instruments.

This workshop is perfect for those who have always wondered what it could be like to record and produce music at home but don’t know where to start.

Email or call to register: csieh@holyokelibrary.org / 413-420-8106

Holyoke Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Holyoke Public
413-420-8101
csieh@holyokelibrary.org
https://holyokelibrary.org/event/music-production-with-monte/
Holyoke Public Library
250 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
4134208101
http://www.holyokelibrary.org/index.asp