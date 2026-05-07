Digital Music Production Workshop
Digital Music Production Workshop
Join local music producer Monte Montero to learn the basics of home studio setup, recording, and creating compositions using digital instruments.
This workshop is perfect for those who have always wondered what it could be like to record and produce music at home but don’t know where to start.
Email or call to register: csieh@holyokelibrary.org / 413-420-8106
Holyoke Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Holyoke Public
413-420-8101
csieh@holyokelibrary.org
Holyoke Public Library
250 Chestnut St.Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
4134208101