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Echoes of Nature

Echoes of Nature

Jess Martin and Kim Hoff share original music and poetry inspired by landscapes and communities across New England, exploring nature as a source of solace, connection, and resilience. The program includes two new works created in response to Wistariahurst’s Memento Mori exhibition. Free; registration encouraged but not required.

Wistariahurst Museum
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Jess Martin Music
4135881688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.jessmartin-music.com/

Artist Group Info

Jess Martin
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.jessmartin-music.com/
Wistariahurst Museum
238 Cabot St.
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
www.jazzshares.org