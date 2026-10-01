Echoes of Nature
Echoes of Nature
Jess Martin and Kim Hoff share original music and poetry inspired by landscapes and communities across New England, exploring nature as a source of solace, connection, and resilience. The program includes two new works created in response to Wistariahurst’s Memento Mori exhibition. Free; registration encouraged but not required.
Wistariahurst Museum
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jess Martin Music
4135881688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jess Martin
jessrmartin13@gmail.com