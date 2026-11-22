Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk

Join Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, NRM’s Chief Curator, for a gallery talk about Bill Watterson’s art and creative process, the history of the comics, and the other cartoonists who inspired Watterson including George Herriman (Krazy Kat) and Charles Schulz (Peanuts).

This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.

Limited space: reservations recommended.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/exploring-calvin-and-hobbes-curatorial-gallery-talk-2/