Fall 2026 Mead Art Museum Opening Party: Remittance

Join us for an evening of art and fun to celebrate the opening of our newest exhibition, Remittance.

The reception will run 5 to 7 PM, and all are welcome! Light refreshments and drink available, including options for anyone with dietary restrictions such as vegetarian, vegan, halal, kosher, gluten-free, etc. If you have specific access or dietary needs you would like to connect on, please reach out.

About the exhibition: Remittance shares the experience of workers leaving home in pursuit of better wages, safety, or education for themselves or the families they must leave behind. Bringing together the artwork and lived experiences of a dozen contemporary artists, the exhibition maps the legacies of power structures and the true cost of these transactions, while meditating on the bonds that connect people across time, borders, and generations.

More Remittance events:

- Artist Roundtable - Thu, Oct 1, 2026, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

- Curator Tour, Fri, Oct 2, 2026, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

- Community Day and Fall Celebration at the Mead Art Museum, Sat, Oct 3, 2026, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm