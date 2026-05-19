Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy
Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy
Finding Your Voice as a Parent Webinar: Special Education Law and Advocacy
Date: Tuesday May 19th 2026 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. EST. This webinar is on Zoom (online).
Co-hosted online with the Stamford JCC (Stamford, CT).
Register here on Zoom: https://bit.ly/50A20A
Speakers:
Attorney Lawrence Berliner, Connecticut Special Education Law
Jane Faherty, Stamford JCC JumpStart Program Executive Director & Special Education Advocate
Allie Grafman, Special Education Advocate, ABC Advocacy LLC
A Unique Opportunity for Parents to Ask Questions of the Experts at the Table – What’s on your mind for your child’s educational journey? Topics to empower parents for the road ahead:
• Navigating and assessing your child’s progress
• Understanding your child’s basic special education rights
• Addressing parents’ input as the year comes to a close
• Annual PPT Review and IEP Meeting – Strategizing and Preparing for the year-end
• Planning ahead for the new school year – Fall 2026
• Next Steps…How to Create a Plan of Action if your child is still struggling and the school is not responding to your child’s needs
Questions? Please contact Rachel Berliner, Public Relations Assistant at rachel@berlinerspecialedlaw.com
This webinar is free and open to the public.
More information: https://www.stamfordjcc.org/events/2026/05/19/inclusion/finding-your-voice-as-a-parent-webinar/ or www.berlinerspecialedlaw.com